COMPTON, David F., Jr. David Franklin Compton Jr., 76, known affectionately as Dave, was born on June 10, 1942 in Harrisburg, PA. Dave graduated from Hempfield High School in 1960, then went on to receive a degree in civil engineering from Penn State University and a master's degree from Golden Gate University. After graduation, Dave joined the U.S. Air Force. During his time in the USAF, Dave received many medals and honors, eventually retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Once he retired from the USAF, Dave started working with the Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) where he coordinated the youth baseball program and assigned soccer officials, where he continued for the next twenty years. A short description of Dave's life will never be able to do him justice. Dave had a huge heart and made friends wherever he went. Just mentioning his name around town elicits fond smiles and exclamations of "Oh, I know Dave!" He was fond of trivia, sports (no matter how fast paced, or slow), making mixed cds for his family and friends, and was an amateur photographer who loved to share stories and pictures of his family and friends. Dave was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he was able. Dave passed away early Thursday morning, April 11th. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betsy, his two sons, Mike and Dan, as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dave will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A memorial will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, April 20th at Heritage Funeral Home (508 N. Government Way).

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

