|
|
FRENCH, David, Sr. October 10, 1943 - March 19, 2019 After 75 years of being on Earth, David French, Sr., lost his battle to cancer and went to Heaven. He left behind his wife of 53 years, his three children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. His memorial service is on Saturday, March 30th at 10:00 am at Berean Bible Church, 10910 East Boone Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Online condolences may be expressed at hazenjaegervalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019