HAYES, David G. Born 10 October 1942, passed gracefully in his sleep on 23 July 2019. A loving father, he gave all he could to support his family and was always there when we needed him. He is at peace now after a 10-year struggle with congestive heart failure, though he will be sorely missed by all who loved him. In a final message to his friends and family he wrote, "I am free, and no pain. Be happy for me, and think kind things. I am in the wind and everywhere, and we can talk anytime you want. I could always use a new joke. I love you all!"

HAYES, David G. Born 10 October 1942, passed gracefully in his sleep on 23 July 2019. A loving father, he gave all he could to support his family and was always there when we needed him. He is at peace now after a 10-year struggle with congestive heart failure, though he will be sorely missed by all who loved him. In a final message to his friends and family he wrote, "I am free, and no pain. Be happy for me, and think kind things. I am in the wind and everywhere, and we can talk anytime you want. I could always use a new joke. I love you all!" Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019

