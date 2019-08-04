Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David G. RACZYKOWSKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RACZYKOWSKI, David G. On the morning of July 30, 2019, the Lord called upon David G. Raczykowski and he was ready to answer the summons. A strong man with fortitude like no other is needed in Heaven now. Dave was born in Orofino, ID on January 9, 1942 to Leo and Edna Raczykowski, who precede him in death. One of seven children, Dave grew up in a hardworking and busy household. In 1991 he married the love of his life, Audrey and together they created a lifetime of memories. Dave leaves behind his loving wife Audrey, along with his six children from his first marriage, David (Sandy) Raczykowski, Lori (Tom) Billingsly, Doreen (Joe) Dennis, Dan (Kristen) Raczykowski Gene (Nicki) Raczykowski, and Ed (Alissa) Raczykowski, along with 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grand- children. He also leaves behind his six siblings, Lois, Linda, Leo, Fred, John and Gail. A cowboy's path is never paved in life, so Dave cut his own trail using what God gave him a strong body and soul filled with faith, along with an unwavering determination to doing what he loved. Dave and Audrey had a passion for horses and trading which allowed them to be completely self-sufficient and not reliant on the day to day grind of traditional jobs. This relentless and steadfast commitment to doing what he loved and working hard at it set the ultimate example for those he leaves behind. The fuel behind this drive was his great love for his wife, children and grandchildren, and his legacy is a roadmap for them to learn from. Thank you for blazing the trail Dad! We love you and will walk your path every day as much as we can with dignity and grace. Happy Trails!

RACZYKOWSKI, David G. On the morning of July 30, 2019, the Lord called upon David G. Raczykowski and he was ready to answer the summons. A strong man with fortitude like no other is needed in Heaven now. Dave was born in Orofino, ID on January 9, 1942 to Leo and Edna Raczykowski, who precede him in death. One of seven children, Dave grew up in a hardworking and busy household. In 1991 he married the love of his life, Audrey and together they created a lifetime of memories. Dave leaves behind his loving wife Audrey, along with his six children from his first marriage, David (Sandy) Raczykowski, Lori (Tom) Billingsly, Doreen (Joe) Dennis, Dan (Kristen) Raczykowski Gene (Nicki) Raczykowski, and Ed (Alissa) Raczykowski, along with 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grand- children. He also leaves behind his six siblings, Lois, Linda, Leo, Fred, John and Gail. A cowboy's path is never paved in life, so Dave cut his own trail using what God gave him a strong body and soul filled with faith, along with an unwavering determination to doing what he loved. Dave and Audrey had a passion for horses and trading which allowed them to be completely self-sufficient and not reliant on the day to day grind of traditional jobs. This relentless and steadfast commitment to doing what he loved and working hard at it set the ultimate example for those he leaves behind. The fuel behind this drive was his great love for his wife, children and grandchildren, and his legacy is a roadmap for them to learn from. Thank you for blazing the trail Dad! We love you and will walk your path every day as much as we can with dignity and grace. Happy Trails! Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019

