WHITE, David Gordon David Gordon White, born in Spokane, WA to Verna and Dave White on August 27, 1952; passed into Heaven on March 29th, 2019 after battling cancer and COPD. David was an avid hunter and fisherman who taught all his children his outdoor skills. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years; seven children, 18 grandchildren; a sister; nieces and nephews and in-laws, all of whom will miss his presence dearly. Until we meet in Heaven, farewell my awesome loving husband, father to our children, and friend to all who met you.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 11, 2019