GRANLUND, David (Age 66) Dave was born July 8, 1953 in Spokane, WA where he lived and grew up on the South Hill and graduated from Ferris High School. Dave met Shannon Gutman the summer of 1975 and they were married on May 22, 1976. At age 16, he started working for Safeway and worked there till his retirement in 2008. Dave and Shannon raised two great sons and have three grandkids. Dave had a love of the outdoors. He spent much time camping, 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing. Going to Twin Lakes with his boys was always a true joy to him. He was an excellent cook and loved doing it. All who enjoyed his food will truly miss it. He was a very generous man with his time. He was a Stevens County Sheriff reserve, a volunteer fireman, and head of Easter Seals at his store for years it was a 3-day event filled with food, vendors and entertainment that he organized. He was a Santa for many years at the store and even talked a helicopter pilot from Felts Field into dropping him off for all the kids. He loved being a Grandpa to his three grandkids. Later in life, he enjoyed attending car shows with his red Pontiac Solstice, where he met many great friends. He lived a full life and lived it his way. Always a beer in his hand. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Dave Granlund. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shannon of Nine Mile Falls; sons, Kristopher and Nicholas of Spokane; three grandkids all of Spokane, Caiden (15), Isabella (14), and Elijah (10); mother, May Granlund; and brother, Doug Granlund both of Spokane; as well as many cousins, uncles, aunts and many, many good friends. You will be missed. Love you bunches! A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1st at 1pm in Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave.

