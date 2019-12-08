Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Green "Mac" McREYNOLDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN, McReynolds David "Mac" April 2, 1984 - November 23, 2019 My Dad and my world, Mac Green, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born April 2, 1984, and grew up in Spokane sharing the "Green" life with his parents, Harry and Jann, sister Meghann, and brother Joe. He attended Cataldo Catholic School, Gonzaga Prep, and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2002. A stand-out experience of his younger years was living in Japan with his family for an eye-opening and exciting year of modeling and touring the sites. Back in America, Mac experienced great success playing baseball. He had an amazing throwing arm and pitched his way through a year of college. Throughout his school years and wherever he lived, Mac accumulated a band of buddies. It was this loyal group of friends who gathered, supported, and loved him after the devastating loss of his brother, Joe, in 2005. Dad met my Mom, Victoria, in Portland, and that was also where I came into the world on April 5, 2009. I was known as his "Bear Bear". After spending years dividing life between Portland and Spokane, my Dad and I settled in Spokane three years ago. About that same time he started my favorite tradition of Dad/Daughter date nights for Valentine's Day, and he let me pick my favorite, Sushi. His loving nature showed in his grand gestures, but he didn't forget to do the little things too. He helped me with my homework, never missed a volleyball game, and always planned fun adventures for the weekend. We miss him now and always. Mac is survived by his daughter Addison, parents, Jann and Harry, sister, Meghann and family, Aaron, Sloane, and Reese, as well as countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. The Rosary will be held at St. Aloysius Church, Friday, December 13, at 7pm. The Funeral will be held at St. Aloysius Church, Saturday, December 14, at 1pm, with a reception to follow in O'Malley Hall. In lieu of flowers and in the interest of donating, the family has a request. In the shadows of sorrow we have a chance to help protect the future of the light in Mac's life, his daughter Addison. We want her to remain hopeful for her future and to seek out her potential. This fund has been created to seed the account that will be used for her future educational needs.

