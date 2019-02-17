Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Harold RAINBOLT. View Sign

RAINBOLT, David Harold (Age 80) David Harold Rainbolt was born to Rex and Anna Rainbolt on November 23, 1938 in Chewelah, Washington. He passed away peacefully at his daughter, Colleen Rainbolt Welch's home in Bandon, Oregon with his family at his side and the roar of the ocean in the background on December 27, 2018. David grew up in Spokane, Washington where he graduated from North Central High School. As a boy he delivered newspapers and picked up golf balls at a local driving range. At 16 he began working for his father's trucking company, Rex Rainbolt, Inc. A company that specialized in road construction. After graduation from high school and a semester of study at Washington State University, David went to work full time for his father. He worked as a driver, a mechanic, and eventually took over the business when his father Rex, retired. David enjoyed his work and took great pride in the projects he worked on during his career. Many family trips involved looking at potential job locations or test drives of completed roads he had help build. Any trip along I-5 would include a commentary on the stretch of the freeway south of Albany, Oregon that had been constructed using Rainbolt trucks. He met the love of his life, Jackie Deal Rainbolt in the summer of 1961 and married her in the spring of 1962. Their two children, David Christopher and Colleen Lynette turned the couple into swim team parents and volunteers with the Spokane Swim Team and later active members of International Order of Job's Daughters. Both activities provided more excuses to travel throughout the state of Washington. David was a traveler, a reader, a gardener, and worked on restoring antique cars. He and Jackie were both avid sports fans. Eventually David and Jackie moved to Tacoma, WA where they spent their retirement attending the band concerts, soccer games, lacrosse games, water polo matches, and swim meets of their two grandchildren, Emily May Rainbolt and Jacob David Rainbolt. David's later years were also spent fighting Parkinson's disease. A fight he undertook with humor, grit, and a genuine smile. He is survived by his wife Jackie, brother Steve Rainbolt (Tina), sister Lousie Carter (Ron), son David, daughter Colleen, grandchildren Emily and Jacob, and a large group of nieces and nephews that he loved very much. David has joined his parents and his son-in-law, Craig Welch. A memorial will be held March 16th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Audubon Masonic Temple. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to ( ).

