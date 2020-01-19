KING, David J. (Age 80) David J. King went to be with his Lord on January 7, 2020. David was born June 9, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife Janet King of almost 50 years; his sister Jeanine "Zeanie"; his children Ramona Perkins (Terry), Rhonda Galvin and Rebecca Zappone-Smith (Ron): step-daughters Judy Bailey (Scott) and Jada Johnson; 13 grand-children, eight great-grandchildren with two on the way, also numerous nieces and nephews. In 1940 he won "1940 Baby Spokane" contest. At North Central High School, he participated in many sports and graduated in 1957. He loved to work with his hands and was an excellent carpenter. His craftsmanship shows in the many homes he built, including their home where he was finishing the basement. He enjoyed boating and bowling. Also ran in numerous marathons and many Bloomsdays. He could always be found in the stands cheering at his grandchildren's sporting events or moving from one game to the next at Hoopfest. He loved to spend time with his family and could always be heard saying "Let me tell you a story" of which he had many to share. Recently, Dave was very taken by an Embrace Washington Celebration after two brothers were adopted into our family (former foster children). Perhaps you would like to donate in his name to Embrace Washington, 418 W. Sharpe Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 OR online at embracewa.org. There will be a "Celebration of Life" service at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 Government Way, on January 25th at 2 p.m. Until we meet again in Heaven, we love you and will miss you! You are gone but not forgotten!
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020