RAUSCH, David J. (Age 80) David J. Rausch left us to be with God on March 27, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Dave was born April 21, 1939 at home in Rupert, ID. He graduated in 1957 from Minico High School. After high school, he went to Carroll College on a football scholarship. He then transferred to St. Martin's College in Olympia, WA. He received his degree in Business and Journalism from the University of Portland. It was there that he met his wife, Ellen Adele McGovern (deceased). He worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Men's Merchandising for 13 years, and then went to serve with the Air Force in Vietnam. He moved to Spokane in 1978 working for Bekins Moving and Storage. He married his wife Dorothy (Froehlich) Dinius on May 3, 2003. Dave was an avid golfer, gardener, and Gonzaga Women's Basketball fan. He loved to travel, fish, and volunteer. He was active at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the Spokane Valley. Funeral Mass and Burial will be held at another date later this year. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Rausch; sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Bill Rickert; brother Clarence (Bud) Rausch; and wife, Ellen Adele Rausch. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Dinius Rausch; children Elaine (Bill) Kristiansen, Monica (Caleb) Blum, Laura (Tim) Rabey, Anthony (Cammie) Rausch, stepdaughter Debbie (Phil) Forbes; and grandchildren Clayton, Anna and Katie Kristiansen, Caleb Henry and Ellen Adele Blum, and Pauline, Nicholas and Alexander Rausch. Special thanks to all the health care workers at Providence Sacred Heart who worked tirelessly under extreme conditions during Dave's final days. Dave liked to help the poor. If you wish, please make a donation to St. John Vianney Poverty Fund (https://sjvchurch.org/sjv-food-bank). Please visit David's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance or condolence.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020