Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. RAUSCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAUSCH, David J. (Age 80) David J. Rausch left us to be with God on March 27, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Dave was born April 21, 1939 at home in Rupert, ID. He graduated in 1957 from Minico High School. After high school, he went to Carroll College on a football scholarship. He then transferred to St. Martin's College in Olympia, WA. He received his degree in Business and Journalism from the University of Portland. It was there that he met his wife, Ellen Adele McGovern (deceased). He worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Men's Merchandising for 13 years, and then went to serve with the Air Force in Vietnam. He moved to Spokane in 1978 working for Bekins Moving and Storage. He married his wife Dorothy (Froehlich) Dinius on May 3, 2003. Dave was an avid golfer, gardener, and Gonzaga Women's Basketball fan. He loved to travel, fish, and volunteer. He was active at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the Spokane Valley. Funeral Mass and Burial will be held at another date later this year. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Rausch; sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Bill Rickert; brother Clarence (Bud) Rausch; and wife, Ellen Adele Rausch. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Dinius Rausch; children Elaine (Bill) Kristiansen, Monica (Caleb) Blum, Laura (Tim) Rabey, Anthony (Cammie) Rausch, stepdaughter Debbie (Phil) Forbes; and grandchildren Clayton, Anna and Katie Kristiansen, Caleb Henry and Ellen Adele Blum, and Pauline, Nicholas and Alexander Rausch. Special thanks to all the health care workers at Providence Sacred Heart who worked tirelessly under extreme conditions during Dave's final days. Dave liked to help the poor. If you wish, please make a donation to St. John Vianney Poverty Fund (

RAUSCH, David J. (Age 80) David J. Rausch left us to be with God on March 27, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Dave was born April 21, 1939 at home in Rupert, ID. He graduated in 1957 from Minico High School. After high school, he went to Carroll College on a football scholarship. He then transferred to St. Martin's College in Olympia, WA. He received his degree in Business and Journalism from the University of Portland. It was there that he met his wife, Ellen Adele McGovern (deceased). He worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Men's Merchandising for 13 years, and then went to serve with the Air Force in Vietnam. He moved to Spokane in 1978 working for Bekins Moving and Storage. He married his wife Dorothy (Froehlich) Dinius on May 3, 2003. Dave was an avid golfer, gardener, and Gonzaga Women's Basketball fan. He loved to travel, fish, and volunteer. He was active at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the Spokane Valley. Funeral Mass and Burial will be held at another date later this year. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Rausch; sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Bill Rickert; brother Clarence (Bud) Rausch; and wife, Ellen Adele Rausch. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Dinius Rausch; children Elaine (Bill) Kristiansen, Monica (Caleb) Blum, Laura (Tim) Rabey, Anthony (Cammie) Rausch, stepdaughter Debbie (Phil) Forbes; and grandchildren Clayton, Anna and Katie Kristiansen, Caleb Henry and Ellen Adele Blum, and Pauline, Nicholas and Alexander Rausch. Special thanks to all the health care workers at Providence Sacred Heart who worked tirelessly under extreme conditions during Dave's final days. Dave liked to help the poor. If you wish, please make a donation to St. John Vianney Poverty Fund ( https://sjvchurch.org/sjv-food-bank ). Please visit David's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance or condolence. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close