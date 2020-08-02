1/2
David J. RAUSCH
RAUSCH, David J. Dave passed away on March 27, 2020 due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.His funeral services had to be postponed. Dave's Vigil with Rosary will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 6:30 pm, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 N. Walnut, Spokane Valley, WA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am also at St. John Vianney. Masks and Social Distancing will apply. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
