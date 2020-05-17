MOORE, David Jewel (Age 83) Retired Lt. Col. David J. Moore, USMC, left for a higher calling May 5, 2020. He was a veteran who served bravely and honorably for 20 years. He flew helicopters during his three separate tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a man of many talents leaving a legacy that will continue to impact many lives. He was a man of God who served his Lord in many churches throughout his lifetime. After his retirement, he owned his own business. He was an entrepreneur, wrote three books and served as a technical advisor for a major motion picture studio in Hollywood. He was active in Toastmasters for over 50 years and continued to be active with three clubs in the Spokane area. In his lifetime he was also a professor at four different colleges and universities teaching computer science. He was a very brave man who suffered in silence from bladder cancer caused by toxic chemicals dumped into the drinking water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was a man of great faith who loved his God, country, family, and friends. He was a generous man with high moral standards who stood firm on what he believed. A man of integrity, great sense of humor and fun to be around. He is survived by his wife, Amelia (Morris) Moore of nearly 63 years; three children, David J. Moore ll, Denise (Moore) McMillen, and Karen (Moore) Coates; five grandchildren, Kyle McMillen, Kevin McMillen, Kerrin McMillen, Connor Coates and Colleen (Coates) Johnston. He leaves behind two cats, Brillo and Cali and his beloved pet Max, a golden retriever Zen therapy dog who faithfully watched over him 24/7 his last week on earth. David was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. His parents were Willie Jewel Moore and Blanche (Beckham) Moore from Smithgrove, Kentucky. He was active in Scouting, where he earned his Eagle Scout. He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School where he was on the wrestling team, played the saxophone and clarinet in the school dance band. He graduated from Indiana University and later received his Master's at American University in Washington, DC. While he served in the military and was stationed in Japan he earned his black belts in judo and jujitsu. He then later taught his skills to children, and to adults in community colleges. David also taught martial arts to police officers. He also had the privilege of training two astronauts on how to make lunar landings in Pensacola, Florida. David enjoyed garage sales, listening to recorded music on his Wolverine player, especially German march music, reading history, science fiction and traveling throughout the states and abroad. He was a wonderful son to his parents, a faithful and loving husband, a great father and grandfather. He was a good friend to many. He was a very accomplished man who touched many lives and will be dearly missed. We have truly been blessed by God's grace and His mercies. The past 7 1/2 years my husband and I and our dog Max worked as a therapy team doing visitations and performances for residents and staff at several healthcare facilities in the Spokane area. A job Max and I want to continue as long as we can. In lieu of flowers it would be an honor to David and his family if your contributions would support the Honor Flights in your local area. He had the pleasure, privilege, and honor to go in September of 2018. For him it was an extraordinary and memorable trip to visit the memorials and to honor our heroes who sacrificed their lives for this great country. My family and I want to extend our deepest and heartfelt gratitude to Horizon Hospice of Spokane for their loving support and care. We also want thank our family and friends for the many prayers that continue to sustain us during this trying time. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a celebration of life and memorial will be announced a year from now. Notification will be in many forms; letters, emails, phone calls, text and Facebook (Karen Coates). We look forward to a huge gathering of family and friends to celebrate a life His memory will live in the hearts of many. Guestbook at: riplingerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.