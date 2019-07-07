Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Kenneth CARLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARLSON, David Kenneth "Dave" (Age 71) Dave Carlson went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019, after a hard fought battle with Cancer. He was a loving husband to Lee, father, and friend to many, and he will be missed greatly by them all. Dave was born October 24, 1947 In Spokane, WA to Weldon and Judith Carlson. A lifelong resident of Spokane, he graduated from Ferris High School in 1966 and joined the Navy that same year. After serving in Vietnam with the Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees, Dave returned to Spokane and married Sally Christiansen in 1969. Later they divorced, but they remained friends. On June18, 1983 he married LaRee (Lee) Botchek. Dave worked in construction until 1973, which is when he began his career with Kaiser Aluminum, Trentwood and its Union, USW-Local-338. He was a dedicated Leader where he served as Vice President, President, Executive Board Member, Chief Griever, Department Griever, and active in the Veteran's Affair committee within and for the Union. He Retired from Kaiser in 2016, but continued to volunteer at USW-Local-338 whenever possible. Dave was active in the Vietnam Veterans of American, Spokane Chapter, where he served as their treasure and participated in fundraising events. Dave was also an active member of Foothills Community Church where he filled several positions and enjoyed singing in the Choir. Dave had a passion for VBC week, particularly with cooking at the BBQ, which he also enjoyed doing at Union events. He was also a mentor to a young boy in the East Valley School District and had deep regret when he was unable to continue. Dave had a passion for fishing, sports, and helping others. He was an avid Spokane Chiefs Hockey fan, where you could find him at nearly all home games. He loved to watch the Zags, and the Seattle Mariners on TV. He was a mentor and a friend to so many people, who will surely miss him. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Weldon, mother Judith, and his first born son Michael. He is survived by his wife LaRee, daughter Deanna Woolworth, son Rob (Meegan) Carlson, Stepsons Matthew (Angie), Mark, and Daniel Howell, Sister Annette Frazier, niece Susan Hayes, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM, at Foothills Community Church, 11102 N. Forker Rd. Burial will take place in a private ceremony at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to VVA Chapter 879 or Foothills Community Church.

