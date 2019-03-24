Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. BANKS. View Sign

BANKS, David L. David went to be with his Lord March 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and best friend Trent Carter. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Brenda, and their daughter Madison Banks, both of Spokane. Also his sister Brenda Blair (Kevin) and his brother Micheal, all of Davenport, and half-brother Gerry Laskey of Canada. David will forever be missed by his loving nieces and nephews, godson Braydon Smith, beloved friends and family, and his cat Sammie. After graduating from Shadle Park High School, David joined the Air National Guard where after 13 and a half years he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant. Returning after Technical school, David was employed by Sears as an electronics technician in Spokane for more than 32 years. He could fix almost anything! David loved the outdoors, sports, bowling, billiards, darts, music, concerts, telling jokes, and his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He was a man of God with never-ending faith. David's service will be held March 30, at 1 p.m. at Audubon Park United Methodist Church, 3908 N. Driscoll Blvd. Memorials may be made to the church in his honor.

