BYRNES, David L., Sr. David L. Byrnes, Sr. went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 14, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born on October 11, 1946 in Spokane, Washington, the son of James and Clara Byrnes. He grew up in the Spokane area attending Rogers and North Central high schools where he went on to join the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Independence and USS Tallahassee in the West Pacific near Vietnam and Europe where he was able to explore the surrounding areas. After leaving the military he moved to Long Island, New York where he worked for the Ideal Toy Company and started a family. He moved back to Spokane in 1968 and in 1974 began working for the City of Spokane Street Department, later moving on to the Utilities Department where he retired after 38 years of service. He had a passion for bowling, Ford Mustangs and watching Husky football. David is survived by his wife Betty K. Byrnes; and his children Joseph Byrnes (Andrea), David Byrnes (Karrie),Tammy Byrnes; and step-daughter Shelley White; as well as his brother Richard Byrnes and sisters Lea Cici and Pauline Finn and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the current health situation, a service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to his kids David Jr., and Tammy and neighbor Jeannie Maggio for their help with his care so he could be at home. Also thanks to Hospice of Spokane.



