FIJALKA David L. David L. Fijalka left this world on November 26, 2019, leaving behind many relatives and friends. I remember him as a loving, caring person. He served in the Army and was a very proud Veteran to serve his country. He enjoyed his work at Clearview Plastics for many years. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Marie; son-in-law, Jack; grandchildren, Krystal, Santannah, Jack Jr., Chantel and Dominque; great-grandchildren, Jesslyn and Natalie; brothers, Alan, Glen; brother-in-law, Ken; niece, Tami; best friends, Randy Fielder and Jeff and Yvonne Harvey; son, Darell; daughter, Pascale; plus many nieces and nephews. David went to join in heaven his sons, Frank, John and Karl; daughters, Karen and Karla; birthmother, Paulyne; sister, Barbara and his adopted mom and dad. A visitation will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:00am. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 12:30pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019