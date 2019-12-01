Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for David FIJALKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. FIJALKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FIJALKA David L. David L. Fijalka left this world on November 26, 2019, leaving behind many relatives and friends. I remember him as a loving, caring person. He served in the Army and was a very proud Veteran to serve his country. He enjoyed his work at Clearview Plastics for many years. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Marie; son-in-law, Jack; grandchildren, Krystal, Santannah, Jack Jr., Chantel and Dominque; great-grandchildren, Jesslyn and Natalie; brothers, Alan, Glen; brother-in-law, Ken; niece, Tami; best friends, Randy Fielder and Jeff and Yvonne Harvey; son, Darell; daughter, Pascale; plus many nieces and nephews. David went to join in heaven his sons, Frank, John and Karl; daughters, Karen and Karla; birthmother, Paulyne; sister, Barbara and his adopted mom and dad. A visitation will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:00am. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 12:30pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Download Now