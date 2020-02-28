Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee MONNASTES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MONNASTES, David Lee (Age 87) David Lee Monnastes, 87 of Spokane, Washington died Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on January 19, 1933 in Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth Thiele and Sydney Monnastes, and sister Carrie Prater. Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda, daughters Lori Monnastes of Spokane, WA, Diana (Dave) Pinkerton, Spokane, WA, Nicole (Rick) Ochoa, Spokane, WA, sons Chris (Mary Ann) Monnastes Auburn, WA, Ryan (Sarah) Monnastes Dublin, California, nephew Tim (Kim) Cook Liberty Lake, WA, and many loving grandchildren, nephews, and extended family. Dave was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to many. Dave semi-retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Pleasanton, California in the late 80's and went on to work in the fishing tackle industry for Delta Bait and Tackle until the mid-90's when he moved back to his childhood home of Spokane, WA. Dave was an avid model airplane builder and competitor in the 60s, 70s, and in his later years enjoyed building the many kits he had acquired over the years with his grandson Jake. Dave loved sports, particularly Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball of which he was a very passionate fan. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter and passed this on to his family and friends. In recent years he cherished the weekly breakfast's at Hogan's with his son Rick, the annual family hunting camp, the week at Waitt's Lake with family and friends, and watching over his garden and many feathered friends. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A celebration of life will be held at Moran Prairie Grange, 6030 S. Palouse Hwy., Spokane, WA on Saturday, March 7 from 2 pm - 6pm.

MONNASTES, David Lee (Age 87) David Lee Monnastes, 87 of Spokane, Washington died Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on January 19, 1933 in Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth Thiele and Sydney Monnastes, and sister Carrie Prater. Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda, daughters Lori Monnastes of Spokane, WA, Diana (Dave) Pinkerton, Spokane, WA, Nicole (Rick) Ochoa, Spokane, WA, sons Chris (Mary Ann) Monnastes Auburn, WA, Ryan (Sarah) Monnastes Dublin, California, nephew Tim (Kim) Cook Liberty Lake, WA, and many loving grandchildren, nephews, and extended family. Dave was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to many. Dave semi-retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Pleasanton, California in the late 80's and went on to work in the fishing tackle industry for Delta Bait and Tackle until the mid-90's when he moved back to his childhood home of Spokane, WA. Dave was an avid model airplane builder and competitor in the 60s, 70s, and in his later years enjoyed building the many kits he had acquired over the years with his grandson Jake. Dave loved sports, particularly Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball of which he was a very passionate fan. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter and passed this on to his family and friends. In recent years he cherished the weekly breakfast's at Hogan's with his son Rick, the annual family hunting camp, the week at Waitt's Lake with family and friends, and watching over his garden and many feathered friends. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A celebration of life will be held at Moran Prairie Grange, 6030 S. Palouse Hwy., Spokane, WA on Saturday, March 7 from 2 pm - 6pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close