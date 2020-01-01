LEHNERTZ, David Philip On Monday, December 23, 2019, Dave Lehnertz, a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 95. Dave was born on August 7, 1924 in Munster, TX to Joe and Agnes Lehnertz. Hard work was nothing new to Dave. He grew up on a farm, picking cotton for 50¢ for a 100-pound sack. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old but on the way to what he thought would be his basic training in San Diego, he was surprisingly assigned to the U.S. Army. In later years, he loved to tell the story of his Army assignment with an enlistment contract in hand to the Navy. Dave served as an Infantryman in the liberation of the Philippines during WWII. He then served during the occupation of Japan. Dave was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, a Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, a Good Conduct Medal, the Army of Occupation-Japan Victory Ribbon and three Overseas Service Bars. He was a true war hero. In 1946, Dave and his brother, Gene, started a "pit barbeque" food service in Texas and, after ten years, relocated to Spokane, Washington, where they continued their business. Then in 1956, they founded the Longhorn Barbeque Restaurant, West. The business expanded over the years to include four restaurants and a food distribution center. Besides his love for food, Dave enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling visiting with family and friends over a cool Budweiser! He laughingly said he had many refrigerators so he could get a "bud" whenever he wanted one! In 1984, Dave married his wonderful wife, Jane. Together they raised their son David Allen Lehnertz. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Jane, and son, David, both of Spokane, Washington. He is also survived by his brothers, Claude, Donnie and, Floyd and his wife, Patricia. Dave is also survived by his niece Tami Broderius and her husband Mike, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Joe, his mother, Agnes, brothers, Jimmy, Earl, Gene, Bub, Chick, and sister Dollie. A funeral service will be held on January 6, 2020 the viewing will start 9:00am followed by funeral service 10;00am. Graveside will be 12:00pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020