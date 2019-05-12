Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Leroy "Dave" VALANDRA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VALANDRA, David Leroy "Dave" David died May 2 at his home in Sun City West, Arizona, gently and lovingly cared for by his family. He was 72. Born April 7, 1947 in Bismarck, North Dakota, he was raised in Skyway, Washington, a few miles south of Seattle. He graduated from Renton High School in Washington in 1965. He played football there and, at a stout 165 pounds, started as the center for the Indians during their championship season. Dave entered the U.S. Army in 1966 and eventually deployed to Vietnam in 1967. He served two tours of duty as a combat engineer with the First Infantry Division, better known as the Big Red 1. He earned a Bronze Star with a Valor designation and was awarded the medal in 2007. A fellow platoon member advocated for the award after recalling David's act of valor decades earlier that saved a life. Following his return home and honorable discharge from the Army, David married Karen Beardslee of Colville, Washington. They met on a blind date in 1967 arranged by his best friend from high school. Dave and Karen spent most of their married life in Eastern Washington, raising two daughters and being active members of the communities in which they lived, Colville, Wilbur and Spokane. Dave worked as a high-voltage journeyman lineman for Washington Water Power and Avista beginning in 1971 until his retirement in 2004. But his life was more than work. While in Wilbur, he served as a member of the city council. He also coached football there and took his passion for the game to another level as a referee for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for several years in Spokane. A competitive trap shooter for 46 years, he was a member of the Almira Gun Club, the Spokane Rifle Club, the Spokane Gun Club and the HIYU Indian Trapshooting Club. He loaded his own shells in the special work spaces of his homes. Dave was preceded in the end of life first by his mother, Irene, in 1993 (age 79), and his father, Stanley, in 2003 (age 82). He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen, in Sun City West; daughters Kristi Gregg in Modesto, California; and Constance Murphy of Edmonds, Washington; his brother Steve of Olympia, Washington; and sister Denise Kelley of Castle Rock, Colorado. Dave had five grand- children: Charlie, Nora and Lily Gregg of Modesto; and Kilian and Maverick Murphy of Edmonds. Two of his closest companions, Tootsie and Buddy, were by his side when Dave's journey in this life came to a close. The little dogs will miss Dave's morning treat of Graham cracker bits. A memorial service with military honors is set for 11 a.m. May 18 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5720 S. Perry St. in Spokane. The family requests memorial donations to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or the for post-traumatic stress disorder.

