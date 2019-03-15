Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Leslie THAMS. View Sign

THAMS, David Leslie David Leslie Thams passed away March 12, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his loving companion Alison M. Thams; brother Steven (Debra) Daniel Thams and their children Daniel Travis Thams and Lynda Yvonne Thams; daughter Sherry Lynn Thams Hitchcock (Lester Scott) and grandchildren: Mattaniah David, Marilyn Pearl, and Sherida Rochelle Hitchcock. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary F. Milner, father Marion Leslie Thams and grandparents Henry and Maude Thams, Ethel (John) McInturff Merriman Gribble; and many more nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Anna and JoAnna Jacobs. Memorial to be set at a later time.

THAMS, David Leslie David Leslie Thams passed away March 12, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his loving companion Alison M. Thams; brother Steven (Debra) Daniel Thams and their children Daniel Travis Thams and Lynda Yvonne Thams; daughter Sherry Lynn Thams Hitchcock (Lester Scott) and grandchildren: Mattaniah David, Marilyn Pearl, and Sherida Rochelle Hitchcock. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary F. Milner, father Marion Leslie Thams and grandparents Henry and Maude Thams, Ethel (John) McInturff Merriman Gribble; and many more nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Anna and JoAnna Jacobs. Memorial to be set at a later time. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close