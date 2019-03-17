THAMS, David Leslie David Leslie Thams passed away March 12, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his loving companion Alison M. Thams; brother Steven (Debra) Daniel Thams and their children Daniel Travis Thams and Lynda Yvonne Thams; daughter Sherry Lynn Thams Hitchcock (Lester Scott) and grandchildren: Mattaniah David, Marilyn Pearl, and Sherida Rochelle Hitchcock. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary F. Milner, father Marion Leslie Thams and grandparents Henry and Maude Thams, Ethel (John) McInturff Merriman Gribble; and many more nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Anna and JoAnna Jacobs. Memorial to be set at a later time.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Leslie THAMS.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019