CLARK, David Lloyd (Age 75) Dave Clark passed away November 18, 2019, in Spokane, WA. Dave was born March 28, 1944 in Spokane, WA to Lloyd and Olive (Lyons) Clark, the oldest of five children. He married Karen Johnson in 1967. Dave worked in the logging business as owner/operator of Clarks Logging. He enjoyed watching his great-granddaughter, Amiah (AKA Sam) play, helping with the haying on the family farm, and working on his old cars. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leroy. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; son, Jeff Dennis; daughter, Michelle Altieri; son, Kevin (Christina) Clark; sister, Mary (Jim) Spencer; brother, Anthony (Susan) Clark; brother, Allen (Holly) Clark; uncle, Stan Hoisington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm for those who wish to see Dave one last time. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Ford, WA at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A potluck meal will be served at Ford Community Church in Ford, WA after the service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 21, 2019