CAULKINS, David Michael (Age 24) David Michael Caulkins, of 17227 N. Westshore Rd., Nine Mile Falls, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24 at his apartment in Renton, WA due to causes yet to be determined. He was born at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Bremerton, WA on March 19, 1995, where he gave his parents their first scare by deciding not to breathe following his birth, which was quickly rectified. David attended St Georges School from 2nd to 12th grade, graduating in 2013, then attended and graduated from the Univ of WA in 2017, finally receiving his degree in Biology in 2018. After gaining additional insight, David completed training to start a career as an EMT, finishing that training in 2019, and was patiently awaiting delayed delivery of his license from the state of WA to begin that career. David enjoyed hiking, kayaking the Little Spokane River, developing his emerging interest in woodworking, and was a rabid Seahawks fan, often almost turning destructive around the house when they lost a game. When a friend was in need, he would go out of his way to help with what he could. In 2015 he acquired Hazel, his Australian Shepard dog, and following that they were almost inseparable, unless the Seahawks were having a bad day, when she would hide from him. David will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him- family and friends. He is survived by his Mother and Father, Dawna and Michael, his older brother Richard, and Hazel. A memorial service will be held at a later date and location yet to be determined. To leave an online condolence to David's family, and to check for updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020