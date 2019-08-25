Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David M. HARDY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARDY, David M. NOVEMBER 12, 1948- AUGUST 14, 2019 David M. Hardy passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019. He was the son of Marjorie (Moos) Hardy and Robert Hardy and his now deceased grand- parents, Walter and Estelle Moos. David met and married Marcia (Anderson) in June of 1973. They had one child, Daniel M. Hardy. David led a full and productive life, graduating from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Criminal Justice and an advanced degree in Court Management. David spent thirty plus years with the Superior Court, first with the Clerk's Office in 1976 and then advancing to Superior Court Administrator for the last fourteen years until his retirement in March 2007. David was well liked and respected by his colleagues, who summed up David's work ethic as "quiet excellence." David had many pursuits outside of family and career. Baseball, basketball, golf, skiing, gardening, boating and avid reading were just a few of his many and varied interests. David was a gifted musician, and retirement afforded him the opportunity to pursue his talent. He played piano, guitar, soprano, alto and tenor saxophones. He loved playing with the Avalon Dance Band, Spokane Falls Community Band, Spokane Falls Jazz Band and the Lilac City Community Band. David paid service to his country by being a proud member of the Air National Guard. The highlight of David's life was being a father to Dan. David happily involved himself in anything and everything Daniel did. Scouts, soccer and skiing with his son were his delights. He was truly in his element as a parent. In addition, family and friend travels invigorated David. Golf trips, family trips and vacations to Long Beach, Colorado, California and the Oregon Coast were among his happiest times. He particularly enjoyed his camaraderie with his attorney and judge friends on their golf outings. David leaves behind his mother, Marjorie Miller, wife of 46 years, Marcia Hardy, son Daniel (Alicia), grandchildren Griffin,Sawyer, Porter and Dawson. Sisters, Melody Barnes (Randal Wolfe), children Melissa, Shanna, Caitlin and Madeleine. Sister, Kelly Hoffmeister, (Mark), children Alex and Jordan. Brother, Bernie Barnes, Jim Barnes and Marcia's cousin, Sherri Stockman. Special mention to David and Marcia's long time friends of over forty years, Dennis and Jane Veter. Appreciation to his physicians, Ronald England and staff of Spokane Allergy and Asthma Clinic, Brett Gourley and staff of Rockwood North Cancer and Blood Specialties. David's quiet demeanor, sense of humor and devotion to family and friends will be greatly missed. A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at Shadle Park Presbyterian on August 29th at 1:30 p.m. As a result of Dave's love of music, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holy Names Music Center Scholarship fund or the .

