NICHOLS, David Mack Jr. (7/5/1970 - 8/26/2019) Dave Nichols passed away on August 26, 2019. David was born July 5, 1970, in Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his son Braxton Nichols; stepdaughter Gina (Chris) McAndrews and children; mother Donna Berroteran; brother Vaughn (Teresa) Rickman; nephew Kamren Rickman; niece Vanesa Rickman; grandmother Martha Hakala; aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his "Pa" Hector Berroteran, and grandfather Rudy Hakala. David grew up in the Shadle area, attending Shadle High School. In 2004. Dave moved to Oceanside, OR to assist his grandparents. There he volunteered at the Netarts Fire Department, becoming a seasonal employee while starting his own construction business, and raising his son Braxton.After David and Braxton moved back to Spokane he continued various maintenance and building projects for family and friends. Family was very important to him. When his "Pa" fell ill, he left his job to assist his mother and become Hector's caregiver while maintaining the family home. If you were his friend, you were family, and his generous, kind and easy ways showed in wanting to always help others that needed his skills. He loved rock music, living with his son, getting together with family and friends, enjoying life. A celebration of life will be held at his childhood home on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, starting at 1:30 PM. Contact family members for address if needed.

