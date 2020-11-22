MORLAN, David Matthew (Age 50) David Matthew Morlan, at the young age of 50, went to be with our Heavenly Father. God has a different plan than we would like or understand right now and called him home suddenly on November 14, 2020. David was born in Lynwood, California on May 27, 1970 to Gary Morlan and Susan Morlan (Woodworth). He grew up in Diamond Bar, California and spent summers with his grandfather and brother in Southern Idaho fishing, camping, and riding his bike around Lewisville. He graduated in 1989 from Diamond Bar High School where he competed as a Brahma in soccer, football, baseball, and track. He then attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho where he competed in football and track. David was always up for a new challenge including weightlifting. Sports have always been a part of David's life, but what he loved most were the friendships and bonds he experienced with his teammates. He went on to graduate from Ricks College which led him to Oklahoma State on a football scholarship as a wide receiver. Things did not work out there as planned and he returned to California where he attended Azusa Pacific University and played soccer. Deciding to attend APU at this stage was a life changing decision for David. Little did he know he would meet the love of his life! Robin was attending APU in the nursing program when they met. Sparks flew, a deep friendship developed and they were married July 22, 1995. The love they shared was beautiful to watch. While in their presence, one knew immediately that they adored one another. Then in 1997, David finished his education at APU and received his Bachelor's degree in Applied Management. David and Robin moved to the Seattle area in 1997 and then to the North Idaho area in 1998. David and Robin were then blessed with five amazing daughters: Madison (21), Chloe (18), Emily (16), Abbey (14) and Willow (9). He referred to them as the jewels in his crown. He was told in his twenties that "his tents would be full", of which he always wondered what that meant. He realized as time went on that this meant how blessed he was to have these wonderful daughters in his life. David did not know where to work when he came to this area in 1998 so he replied to a help wanted ad in the newspaper. The ad ended up being for a job in a home for developmentally disabled adults. David stayed in this career off and on for over 20 years. He considered himself so fortunate to be able to serve those who needed it so much. David was absolutely amazing with these residents as he saw all people as having equal importance. Whether David was dealing with a janitor or a CEO, he treated them the same. In 2004 David and Robin opened up Sonrise Christian Preschool in Athol, Idaho. This was quite a learning experience and a two-year struggle, but even in the hard times David was always the kids' favorite with inspiring patience. After this he returned to work in a home for developmentally disabled adults for the State of Washington DSHS. Then in September of 2019, David entered a new phase in his life becoming the Christian Education Director/Youth Pastor for Candlelight Christian Fellowship. He loved getting to know young and old encouraging them all. He just had a way of knowing what was going on in a person's life. David's relationship with Jesus has been the most important thing in his life. He constantly reminded those around him that he was not perfect. He knew deep in his heart that the only reason he could be with Jesus was that Jesus had paid the price for him. As the family mourns this great and sudden loss, they are reminded of how God gave his only Son to die for us. As we all feel this great sting and sorrow, we are reminded of the sorrow that God the Father felt as He sacrificed His Son for us so that we could simply believe in Him and be saved. Life had many challenges, but five years ago David hit the scariest time as he went through testicular cancer. This was a shock to the family as he seemed to be in the best shape of his life. He was incredibly brave and strong for his bride and daughters. He made a full recovery after surgery and chemotherapy. Five years later in May of 2020 David was feeling excited to have turned 50 and continue to be cancer-free! David knew how loved he was by his wife Robin and daughters. So many others loved him too. As we all try to wrap our minds around the fact that our wonderful David left this world much earlier than we had thought he would, may we be comforted with these words: "Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death into life." John 5:24 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved." John 3:16-17 David is survived by his wife, Robin and his five lovely daughters: Madison, Chloe, Emily, Abbey, and Willow; his brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Rachelle; sisters: Laurie Morlan and Mandy Morlan; his mom, Susan Morlan and his dad, Gary Morlan; his in-laws, Tom and Linda LeVasseur; sisters-in-law: Julie Schmid, Renee Peterson (Doug); brother-in-law, Gary LeVasseur (Brenda); uncle, Steve Morlan (Tedi); 24 nieces and nephews and multiple great-nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his nephew Brian Peterson and his grandparents: Daryl Morlan, June Morlan, Harold Woodworth, and Maxine Woodworth. There will be a Celebration of Life service in honor of David at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Candlelight Christian Fellowship, 5725 N. Pioneer Drive, Coeur d' Alene, ID 83815. Please dress casual with bright colors as David would want us to celebrate his life. If you are not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at candlelight.org
. If you are able to write a memory note or bring pictures of David to the service, Robin will be making a memory book for their daughters. If you are not able to attend, please mail them to the church. This would be so appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at gofundme.com
under "Morlan Family Needs" https://www.gofundme.com/f/morlan-family-needs. Please visit David's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
