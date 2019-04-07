FISK, David Michael (Age 69) A celebration of life will be held in an historical church at 3067 4th Ave. in Valley, WA. on Saturday, April 13th, at 1:00 p.m.. Food and beverages will be provided following the celebration. Dave was born to Harry and Bernice Fisk in Spokane, WA., where he was a lifelong resident. He was the oldest of seven children, with four brothers and 2 sisters. He had a love of riding dirt bikes and competing in motocross and racing go-carts. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 with a tour of duty in the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. El Dorado. After returning from military duty, he worked at various places of employment until he obtained a B.A. degree in accounting from E.W.U.. He worked for John Koch, owner of Dependable Drywall in Spokane, for 34 years as office manager and accountant. He also owned and operated Magic Maintenance and a computer and gaming store, The Great Escape. He was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends when they needed help. He was preceded in death by father Harry Fisk, and brothers, Ken and Don Fisk. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Anderson-Fisk, mother Bernice Fisk, brother Steve Fisk and wife Julie, sisters Pam Jahn and Terri Garpestad and husband Bruce, daughters Tami Reed and husband Mike, Debi Fisk and husband Cole Ruby, step-daughter Laura Kaiser and husband Roger, step-daughter Megan Stone, and grandchildren Logan and Keira Kaiser, Andrew, Alex, and Jayda Reed, and Chase Ruby as well as multiple cousins, nieces, and a nephew. He died from cancer. He is loved and deeply missed by his family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019