David Michael HALL
1957 - 2020
HALL, David Michael (Age 63) February 19, 1957 - April 16, 2020 David Michael Hall passed from this world and entered his Heavenly Home on April 16, 2020 after a valiant year long battle against lung cancer. David was born February 19,1957, in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his mother, June Williams; brother, Scott Williams (Shellie); sister Sharon Knodel; sister-in-law Pam Hall; several nieces and nephews and his much loved dog, Dreamer. David is preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Hall; brothers, Charles (Monte) Hall, Mark Hall, Daryl Williams and sister Julie Harness. At David's request no services will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery or a charity of your choice.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 13, 2020.
