BROWN, David Milton (Age 65) David passed away in his home surrounded by his wife, son, daughter and brother Mike on March 22, 2019. He was born to Kenneth and Lynn Brown on August 21, 1953 in Cairo, IL. David attended Lodi High School in Lodi, CA. After high school, he served two years in the Marine Corps. After attending the World's Fair in 1974, he decided to move to Spokane, WA where he met his future wife Robin Thomas. They married on July 31, 1976. David worked for TransNation Title in the 80s and early 90s. He graduated from Barber college and opened Dave's Barber Shop in the Spokane Valley. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Oakland Raiders games and spending time with his family. Survivors Include his wife Robin, son Chris Brown, daughter Angie Bishop, Brothers Mike (Vickie) Brown, Ken Brown, Neil (Annette) Brown, Kevin Scott. Brothers in-law Dale (Cheryl) Thomas and Allen Thomas. Sister-in-law Carla (Scott) Nelson. His grandkids Seth, Ashlee, Zoey and Nathan, and numerous nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his father Kenneth, mother-in-law Jean Thomas, father-in-law Walter Thomas, sister-in-law Lori Thomas and niece Royann Thomas. A Memorial Service will be held on April 14, 2019 at 11 AM at the Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after the service at the home of Mike and Lindsay Hubble. In lieu of flowers, please honor David by donating to The .

