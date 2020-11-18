1/1
Dr. David O. SLAUSON
SLAUSON, David Owen Dr. David O. Slauson passed away November 9, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimers Disease. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anne (Fleming) Slauson both originally from Madison, WI. He earned his DVM and PhD in Pathology degrees from the Univ of California, Davis, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship at Scripps Institute in La Jolla, CA. From there he spent three years at the Inhalation Toxicology Institute Inst., Lovelace Foundation, Albuquerque, NM. There he became a board certified veterinary pathologist. Then followed many years at the Cornell Veterinary School, Ithaca, NY where he was known for his research, teaching, mentoring grad students and writing a renowned textbook, "Mechanisms of Disease". During those years he spent several months in Madrid, Spain at the Animal Virus Research Institute, and a year in Bern, Switzerland as a Hoffmann-La Roche Fellow at the Institute for Clinical Immunology. Later he accepted a position at the Univ.of Tennessee as dept head of Pathology and became a "Distinguished Professor of Comparative Pathology". He retired to a horse ranch in the Bitterroot Valley of MT until physical problems prompted a move to the Spokane area. He is survived by his wife Anne of Spokane; a son, Kurt A. Slauson, two grandchildren, Maya A. Slauson and Owen R. Slauson all of Kelowna, B.C., Canada. Also surviving are two sisters, Ms. Beverly Block of Grand Rapids, MI and Ms. Nancy Wilson of Springfield, MO, many neices, nephews, great nephews and a great neice and many cousins. He is fondly remembered by them as well as friends and colleagues.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
