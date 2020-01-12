PEARSALL, David Sr. David Pearsall Sr. of Spokane Washington passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1942 in Newport Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Agnes (Meyer) Pearsall. David grew up in Newport, WA and Priest Lake. He was married to Marianna in 1965 and raised his family in Poulsbo, WA. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the outdoors. He worked as an Operating Engineer. David was a great storyteller to his many grandkids, friends and family. He retired in Haines, AK and spent his last years with family in Spokane and Arizona in the winter. He is survived by his four children, Dave Pearsall Jr., (Julie) of Port Orchard, Steve Pearsall (Lesley) of Spokane, Rebecca Dragseth (James), and Deb Wiser (Mike) of Spokane along with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, John Pearsall of Portland and sister, Jeannine (Dwain) Sanders of Southworth. Condolences can be sent to: PO Box 8573 Spokane, WA 99203. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

