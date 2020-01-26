Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. R. GIBBS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GIBBS, David R.R. (1941 - 2020) Dave passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at his home in Colbert, WA. Born in Port Gamble, WA on December 16, 1941 to David and Cloma Jean Gibbs. After graduating from Pendleton High School in 1960, Dave enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. During his enlistment in the Air Force, Dave found his passion for protecting and serving his country. After his enlistment, Dave became a deputy with the Spokane Sheriff's Department and retired as a Sergeant in 1981. Dave is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Jeanne Gibbs, his children: Denise Sullivan, Diane Kuest, Drew Gibbs, and Sandy Traband, his grandchildren: Jordan Arnold, Cody Traband, and Austin Traband and his first great-grandchild Theo Neal. In 2010 Dave and his team were inducted into the Buckaroo Football Hall of Fame in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Pendleton High School Football Team. Dave was always proud of the teams success and praised the coaching of Don Requa. Watching sports was one of Dave's favorite pastimes, especially if Gonzaga or the Washington State Cougars were playing. Dave also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gold prospecting, photography and the Oregon Coast. In honor of Dave's wishes his family will not be holding a funeral service but will instead hold a "Celebration of Life" gathering for family and friends later this spring.

