BOEN, David Richard (Age 62) David Richard Boen passed away July 21, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Dave was born November 9, 1956 in Spokane, WA. When he was six weeks old, Don and Rose Boen of Walla Walla lovingly adopted him and brought him to Walla Walla Valley where he would spend his youth. Immediately after graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1974, Dave enlisted in the Army and started his career in the 82nd Airborne. While with Special Forces he spent time in Vietnam, Cambodia, the Middle East, Germany, and Central America. Dave was medically discharged in 1979 after receiving multiple injuries during his service. He arrived home broken, both mentally and physically. His shattered jaw, temporary blindness, broken legs, and multiple stab wounds he suffered, would not compare to the mental illness and PTSD that would plague him and his family for the rest of his life. Dave moved back to Walla Walla and married Catherine Buschini, to their union a daughter Kristin was born. They later divorced. Dave met and married Susan Jennings and to their joy, a daughter Danielle was born. Dave had always been a kind, gentle soul, he had a love of military history, drawing and building models however, the wounds of his war plagued his family and eventually led to his multiple disappearances from their lives. During one these moments, Dave travelled to Yellowstone and worked as a park ranger. His love of the outdoors, his therapy. It was several years later when Dave would arrive at his sister's home in Spokane. He was physically ill, and mentally ready to face his demons. Dave would spend the rest of his life in and out of Veterans hospitals. While in the VA, Dave met the woman he would spend the rest of his life with, Tammy, and gained an amazing daughter, Breiann. The last 15 years of his life Dave was surrounded by love and support. His family at the VA showered him with love and walked with him during final illness. He will always be remembered for his stand-up comedy routines, the absolute joy his dogs brought him, the thrill he felt when Marijuana became legal and his "hi, I'm Dave" greeting - no one was a stranger. He is survived by his wife Tammy, of Spokane; daughters: Kristin (Chris) of South Dakota, Danielle (Justin) of Dayton, WA and Breiann (Justin) of Spokane and step-son Ben Jennings of Dayton; siblings: sister Jeannie (Spokane) and brothers, Don JR (Walla Walla) and John (Renton); grandsons: Jasper, Jett and Colston; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Don Boen and his beloved pup Chompers. Dave's memorial service will be Friday, August 2nd at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way. Spokane, WA 99224. With a reception to follow. To help other Veterans and their families who have suffered the after-effects of duty, please make memorial donations in Dave's name to the Spokane Vet Center, 13109 East Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane, WA 99216, or The Returning Veterans Project, PO Box 14035, Portland, OR 97293.

