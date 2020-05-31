David "Dave" SISCO
SISCO, David David Sisco passed away at his home May 5th of natural causes. He is survived by his wife's kids Brittany, Ryan and Gabriel along with his godson Quinton. Dave was an avid football fan, loved his Raiders, and frequently vacationed on the Oregon coast with his wife and friends. He was a beloved husband, friend and colleague. He is preceded in death by his wife Kim and brother Jeff. At this time, there are no services or memorials planned due to the current world situation.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.
