COMPTON, David Spencer September 7, 1948 - April 3, 2019 Born and raised in Richland, David Compton lost his long battle with Parkinson's on April 3, 2019. At the time of his death he was living in Seattle. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three brothers and a sister; numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews. While growing up in Richland, Washington, he began his lifelong association with two organizations that shaped his life Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout) and DeMolay. Two words that best describe him humor and service. As a longtime leader in both organizations, he served as a mentor to thousands of men and women urging them to be the best they can be. David is remembered as always having a smile and joke or quip for any situation after all "there are no problems, only opportunities." A celebration of David's life will be held on May 19th, 1 pm at Shoreline Community College in the Main Dining Room. Remembrances may be made to the Chief Seattle Council, Boy Scouts of America (seattlebsa.org click donate button) or DeMolay (wademolay.org/make-a-donation). Complete obituary and guestbook online at www.funerals.coop
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019