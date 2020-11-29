1/1
David Timothy ROSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSER, David Timothy David "Dave" Timothy Roser born on March 7, 1940 in Baltimore, MD peacefully went to be with his heavenly Father on November 24, 2020 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Dave was raised in Iowa and started studying to become a pastor at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA. Following college, he served in the US Airforce. After that he moved to Seattle where he finished a Bachelors of Arts in English at the University of Washington. In 1994 he was ordained as elder in the Presbyterian Church USA and received his certificate of Lay Ministry at Whitworth College in June of 2006. He was also an active member of the Whitworth Presbyterian Church. He was married to his wife Liane in 2007 and served as commissioned lay pastor at Spirit Lake Presbyterian Church for seven years. Following his retirement, Dave became an member of Hayden Bible Fellowship where he was active in men's bible study and served as communion coordinator. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Sherwood Roser, mother, Viola Weidauer Roser and daughter, Kami Roser-Sanders. David is survived by his wife, Liane Beauchamp Roser, daughter, Heather Roser White (husband, Paul White), granddaughter, Rachel Hefling Taylor (husband, Neil Taylor), great-granddaughter Olivia Taylor and Liane's children, Scott, Bruce, Lynn (Hotchkiss), Brian and Brandon. A memorial service will be held at Hayden Bible Fellowship on Monday, November 30th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to Hayden Bible Fellowship Building Fund, 9140 N. Reed Rd., Hayden, ID 83835.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved