ROSER, David Timothy David "Dave" Timothy Roser born on March 7, 1940 in Baltimore, MD peacefully went to be with his heavenly Father on November 24, 2020 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Dave was raised in Iowa and started studying to become a pastor at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA. Following college, he served in the US Airforce. After that he moved to Seattle where he finished a Bachelors of Arts in English at the University of Washington. In 1994 he was ordained as elder in the Presbyterian Church USA and received his certificate of Lay Ministry at Whitworth College in June of 2006. He was also an active member of the Whitworth Presbyterian Church. He was married to his wife Liane in 2007 and served as commissioned lay pastor at Spirit Lake Presbyterian Church for seven years. Following his retirement, Dave became an member of Hayden Bible Fellowship where he was active in men's bible study and served as communion coordinator. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Sherwood Roser, mother, Viola Weidauer Roser and daughter, Kami Roser-Sanders. David is survived by his wife, Liane Beauchamp Roser, daughter, Heather Roser White (husband, Paul White), granddaughter, Rachel Hefling Taylor (husband, Neil Taylor), great-granddaughter Olivia Taylor and Liane's children, Scott, Bruce, Lynn (Hotchkiss), Brian and Brandon. A memorial service will be held at Hayden Bible Fellowship on Monday, November 30th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to Hayden Bible Fellowship Building Fund, 9140 N. Reed Rd., Hayden, ID 83835.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store