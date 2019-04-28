ULMEN, David After a valiant battle with cancer, Dave Ulmen left us April 19. Surrounded by his loving wife of 41 years, Liz, his three sons, their wives, three grand children, Dave left this earth a grateful man. He lived a life of generosity, kindness, and unrelenting love. Born in Caldwell, Idaho, Dave left his family home in 1972 to attend Gonzaga University. There he met the love of his life: Liz. He also managed to acquire his teaching degree. He spent his early years teaching in Catholic Schools before finding his home as a seventh grade Language Arts teacher at Sacajawea where he enjoyed the antics of his students and his colleagues for twenty-five yeas. Dave excelled in areas other than teaching. He was a skilled woodworker, an accomplished brew master, and an active outdoorsman. He enjoyed biking, camping, and generally enjoying his family and friends. A celebration of Dave's life will be held June 9 at the Ulmen home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019