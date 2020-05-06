David "Dave" VAN SELUS
1946 - 2020
VAN SELUS, David "Dave" David Van Selus "Dave" passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020 at the age of 74. Dave was born in Oxford, AR on February 22, 1946 to Florence Wagner. While still an infant, his mother moved them to East Wenatchee, WA. While in his early teens Dave was adopted by Maurice Van Selus. Upon graduation of Wenatchee High School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving just over 22 years. While home on leave in the spring of 1965, he met his wife/girlfriend Lois. They were married in December of 1965, and renewed their vows on their 25th Anniversary. After he retired from the U.S. Navy, he went on to work at the US Postal Service where he retired in 2006. He and Lois then spent several years camping and traveling throughout the US. He was preceded in death by his mother Florence and father Maurice. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Lois, his son Michael (Alma); grandsons Garrett and Jonathan; daughter Victoria (Tom) and granddaughter Zanthea and grandson Koby; brother Gene (Pam) of Mount Vernon, WA, and sister Susan of Wenatchee, WA. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Shriner's Children's Hospital of Spokane is appreciated.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
