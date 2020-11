DAUBERT, David W. David Walter Daubert passed away abruptly on October 11. He was a man of strength and love. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jody Daubert, his daughters Jolene Uddman (David) of Spokane and Roni DeVon (Don Pickering) of Oroville, his sons Kelly Daubert (Lindsay) of Spokane, Craig Daubert (Rachel) of Snohomish and Rocky DeVon of Oroville, as well as many grandchildren. No service is planned at this time.



