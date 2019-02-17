Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. GAISER III. View Sign

GAISER, David W. III In loving memory of Dave Gaiser it is with great sadness that his family announces his unexpected passing on January 17, 2019. Dave always looked for the best in people and was loved by so many for his good nature and love of life. He will be missed by all who knew him but we find solace knowing he is at home with his Lord and Savior. Dave was born September 26, 1955 in Walla Walla, Washington and grew up in Moses Lake and Spokane, WA. He graduated from St. George's High School in Spokane and Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, CA. Dave lived in Seattle for many years before moving to Arizona in 2004. He was a talented athlete in high school and college and remained an avid sports fan throughout his life. Dave spent his entire career in the financial services industry and most recently helping to develop financial plans for special needs children. Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Candy, and his mother Celia Hartley. Memorial details to be finalized at a later date - please visit www.messingermortuary.com for additional information. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to the Amyloidosis Foundation, www.amyloidosis.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019

