Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Walter BERTIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERTIS, David Walter (Age 60) David Walter Bertis, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Dave was born January 13, 1959 to James and Maralyn Bertis at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep High School in Spokane and worked as an Operations Service Manager for Delta Airlines from 1985-2019. Dave is survived by his siblings and their families: Vic (brother) and Mary Beth Bertis, nephew James Bertis, niece Sarah Bertis; Lori Bertis (sister); Joan (sister) and Craig Hunt, nieces Mia Hunt and Ali Hunt; Patrick (brother) and Karen Bertis, niece Madison Bertis; Maria Bertucci (sister); Kevin (brother) and Susan Bertis, nephews Kyle Bertis, Zackary Bertis and Wyatt Bertis; Amy Bertucci-Nieto (sister) and David Nieto; Elle McSharry (sister) and Bill Aal; Monica Bertucci (sister) and Barry Pfundt, niece Vivian Pfundt; Elisabeth (sister) and Scott Manley, nephew Connall Manley and niece Eleanor Manley. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maralyn Bertis; paternal grandparents, Victor and Loretta Bertis; and maternal grandparents, Mary and Walter McSharry. Dave loved helping people and his country. As a Delta employee, he helped thousands of travelers reach their destinations safely every day with care, and he volunteered as a team leader for Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for those in need, both in the US and abroad. After the 9/11 attacks, Dave served at Ground Zero for weeks as a volunteer with the Red Cross, supporting rescue and clean-up crews. Music, poetry and theatre were life-long loves. Dave regularly sang the National Anthem to open ball games for the Cincinnati Reds. As a young man he participated as an actor in local theatre and as a composer of music and lyrics for Christmas musicals. He continued to compose original piano music and write poetry into his adult life. Dave also loved travel and adventure, most notably climbing to base camp at Mount Everest with friends. We remember Dave as a fun, loyal, generous and open-hearted man. He had a disarming and silly sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. He was devoted to family and delighted in arranging trips with siblings, nieces and nephews to Disneyland and other special places. Always ready to lend a helping hand and lighten another person's load, Dave shared his many gifts without hesitation and always with an eye to making people feel important and included. His ready smile, kindness and gentleness will be forever missed and we will hold his memory dearly in our hearts. A Celebration of Life in Dave's honor will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Chateau Rive at the Flour Mill, 621 W. Mallon Ave, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Dave's name to Habitat for Humanity. You are invited to share memories of Dave in his guestbook at

BERTIS, David Walter (Age 60) David Walter Bertis, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Dave was born January 13, 1959 to James and Maralyn Bertis at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep High School in Spokane and worked as an Operations Service Manager for Delta Airlines from 1985-2019. Dave is survived by his siblings and their families: Vic (brother) and Mary Beth Bertis, nephew James Bertis, niece Sarah Bertis; Lori Bertis (sister); Joan (sister) and Craig Hunt, nieces Mia Hunt and Ali Hunt; Patrick (brother) and Karen Bertis, niece Madison Bertis; Maria Bertucci (sister); Kevin (brother) and Susan Bertis, nephews Kyle Bertis, Zackary Bertis and Wyatt Bertis; Amy Bertucci-Nieto (sister) and David Nieto; Elle McSharry (sister) and Bill Aal; Monica Bertucci (sister) and Barry Pfundt, niece Vivian Pfundt; Elisabeth (sister) and Scott Manley, nephew Connall Manley and niece Eleanor Manley. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maralyn Bertis; paternal grandparents, Victor and Loretta Bertis; and maternal grandparents, Mary and Walter McSharry. Dave loved helping people and his country. As a Delta employee, he helped thousands of travelers reach their destinations safely every day with care, and he volunteered as a team leader for Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for those in need, both in the US and abroad. After the 9/11 attacks, Dave served at Ground Zero for weeks as a volunteer with the Red Cross, supporting rescue and clean-up crews. Music, poetry and theatre were life-long loves. Dave regularly sang the National Anthem to open ball games for the Cincinnati Reds. As a young man he participated as an actor in local theatre and as a composer of music and lyrics for Christmas musicals. He continued to compose original piano music and write poetry into his adult life. Dave also loved travel and adventure, most notably climbing to base camp at Mount Everest with friends. We remember Dave as a fun, loyal, generous and open-hearted man. He had a disarming and silly sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. He was devoted to family and delighted in arranging trips with siblings, nieces and nephews to Disneyland and other special places. Always ready to lend a helping hand and lighten another person's load, Dave shared his many gifts without hesitation and always with an eye to making people feel important and included. His ready smile, kindness and gentleness will be forever missed and we will hold his memory dearly in our hearts. A Celebration of Life in Dave's honor will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Chateau Rive at the Flour Mill, 621 W. Mallon Ave, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Dave's name to Habitat for Humanity. You are invited to share memories of Dave in his guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close