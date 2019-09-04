Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne COBURN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COBURN, David Wayne (Age 90) David Wayne Coburn, 90 years old, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on August 24th surrounded by his loving wife and family. The funeral service and reception will be held on September 13th at 1:30pm at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church. Pastor Mike Graef will be officiating. Dave was born in Spokane on June 24, 1929. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from Washington State University in 1952. Dave went on to enlist in the Navy and shortly after proposed to Patricia Milam, they were married in 1953. They were devoted to one another for over 66 years. When Dave left the Navy after four years he went to work for Seattle First National Bank. He started as a collections agent and worked his way up to branch management and retired in 1988. During his life, Dave shared his love of music through the gift of his beautiful tenor voice. He was involved in choir throughout his schooling as well as at each church he and Patricia attended. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, fishing, a yearly elk hunting trip, and backpacking. Dave was also very involved with Rotary International and was a long time member of the Hillyard Club. David is survived by his wife Patricia and children, Dan and Marcene Coburn, Mike and Karen Coburn, Judy and Eric Isaacson, and Anne Feider, as well as 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Donald Coburn and many additional family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Spokane, and the family of David wishes to thank them for their support during David's last days.

