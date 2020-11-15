MAGUIRE, Dawn Annette Our loving daughter, sister, auntie, and friend, Dawn Annette Maguire, is with Our Lord after suffering a massive heart attack on October 22, 2020. Dawn's ceaseless work ethic, caring soul and vibrant smile endeared her to all who knew her. Born July 7, 1958, Hillsdale, Michigan, to Martin and Krenlyn Kay (Elser) Maguire. Dawn grew up in South Seattle and treasured her summertime visits to Michigan, making precious memories on the Farms with her Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles, and especially those Cousins! "Sundays were the bestwith Grandma Wilma on the organ, Aunt Deanna on the piano and Uncle Ron leading the singing" at Litchfield Baptist Church. Dawn was a highly intelligent student, enjoyed band and competed in track & basketball. She graduated from Evergreen High School (Seattle) in 1976. She attended Washington State University for a year and fell in love with rowing on the Snake River. Dawn pursued rowing for a time with the Long Beach Rowing Association before returning to the University of Washington to row, coach and earned a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology while working various jobs. She loved her sportsSeahawks, Mariners, Zags and all things HUSKIEnot easy in a primarily Cougar Loving Family. Always looking for new challenges, Dawn lived in Ballard and became a Carpenter's Apprentice for a time before moving to Maui and working security at the Grand Hyatt Resort for several years. Next stop--Bellevue as a Salon Designer for West Coast Beauty Supplies until making the leap to Spokane in 2000. She was thrilled to purchase her own home in Spokane Valley and put down roots. Gardening, music, family and her beloved Chihuahua Gracie May brought her joy. She worked her way up to VP of Operations at ICT Group (AOL) before the career change to Kitchen and Bath Design Specialist for a dozen years at all three Lowe's locations and earning a number of vendor awards. In February 2018, Dawn found her happy place with the ProSource Family and she was passionate about designing dream kitchens for their clients. Dawn was a devoted member of Spokane First Church, loved the Word and Praising the Lord! She also loved her Friends and AA Buddies fiercelyalways willing to help out, mentor, nurture and especially share a great mealshe was such a "Foodie!" Dawn was very much loved and will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her parents Martin and Krenlyn Maguire (Seattle); sister Cindy and Kirk Wigen (LaCrosse); nieces Jen and Tim Snell and Stefanie and Paul Howe; her adored Great-Nieces Kaia Marie & Kendall June Snell, Morgan Adele Howe and Great Nephew Ethan John Howe (Spokane); Michigan-born relativesKaren and Jack McFarland, Shirley Elser, Carolyn & Ron Hollstein, Sandra Yeager; Deanna Elser; Greg and Eloise Elser; Cousins Carie, Marty, Kelly, David, Brian, Jeff, Tim, Kristina, Teri, Rachelle, Stacey, Chad, Tiffany and Branden; her Best Friend Forever Kari Reese; and her beloved dog, whom she cared for like a child, Miss Gracie. A Celebration of Life Memorial for Dawn will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1 pm, at the Spokane First Church, 828 W Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205, with Executive Pastor Don Stevens officiating and Lead Pastor Josh Hall presenting a message (also LIVE streamed on her Facebook page). Memorials may be made in Dawn's memory to one of her three favorite charities: Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202; MOODY Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610