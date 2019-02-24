FITZGARRALD Dawn Dawn, born May 24, 1979 passed away February 16, 2019 at the age of 39. She is preceded in death by her father Robert D. Smith (Smitty). She is survived by her mother Jerri L Stearns, her children Dustin, Adrian, Kenny, and Sammantha and her siblings Katrina, Andy, RayLynn and Melissa. She will be missed by many other friends and family. There will be a celebration of life March, 2, 2019 5pm at Spokane Cremation, 2832 N. Ruby St. Heaven gained a spunky, goofy, strong willed Angel
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAwn FITZGARRALD.
Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service
2832 N Ruby
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 324-9375
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019