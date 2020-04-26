Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn M. MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Dawn M. (Age 65) Dawni was a loving selfless and generous person who could brighten the room just by entering it. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Mike. Together they owned and operated Fizzie Mulligans for ten years. She is also survived by her five daughters, Lori Rogers (Fred) Kim Gabor, Kelli French (Dave) Heather Griffin (Jason) and Carly Rickard; her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her three sisters, Vicky, Dodie, Janice; and one brother Clark. She joined her brother Rollin who passed away last summer. Dawni had a strength of character and resilience that was difficult to match, this was seen in her fight against cancer which she battled gracefully for 26 months. She succumbed to the disease on April 16th, 2020. Dawn loved her family and her friends unconditionally and will be missed every day, but forever in our hearts. The will be having a celebration of life at her home this summer.

