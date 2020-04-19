Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Rae (Arnold) HESTON-ANSELMO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANSELMO, Dawn Rae Dawn Rae (Arnold) Heston Anselmo, 1939 2020 Dawn Rae was born on July 24, 1939, in Girard Ville, PA, to Ray and Jean Arnold, and passed at home in Spokane, WA, on April 10, 2020. Her parents and brother, Allen, predeceased her. She graduated from Renton (WA) High School in 1957, and was working as a dental assistant when she met and married Donald R. Heston of Seattle, WA, in 1965. They divorced ~1973, and Dawn moved to Spokane. She married Norm Anselmo on January 9, 1976 starting their life together and a love of Dahlias. In 1977 they were growing 100 dahlias and 50 seedlings and started the "Inland" Line of Dahlias. In 1980 they were privileged to chair the American Dahlia Society National Show in Spokane, WA, held at the Davenport Hotel. Their dahlia named "Inland National" was introduced. Dawn served in many capacities in the dahlia society, as Vice President and eventually President. In 1992 they were presented the award for the Best New Seedling in England at the National Show in Kalispell, MT. for "Inland Dynasty", a dahlia that is still grown and wins awards internationally. This dahlia won the Stanley Johnson award in 1993, winning the most blue and higher awards in shows across the US and Canada. She was a member of the Inland Empire Dahlia Society, charter member of the North Idaho Dahlia Society, and a member of the Pacific NW Dahlia Conference and the Federation of Northwest Dahlia Growers. She and Norm also joined the KOI Society in Spokane, having a pond wherever they lived until they moved to their apartment in 2015. Norm passed on January 13, 2017. Dawn worked at JoAnn's for ten years. She loved to decorate for every holiday, sharing that love with her apartment neighbors and many friends over the years. She just finished writing the History of the Inland Empire Dahlia Society. She is survived by Don's children; Colleen Heston and Barbara Heston-Moore of Seattle, WA; Jim Heston of Valdez, AK; Norm's daughter- Glee Rogers of Harrison, ID; grandchildren Ashton (Jill) Hicks of Coeur d' Alene, ID; Matthew Rogers of Harrison, ID; three cousins Fran Horsewood (FL), Mark Sharp (PA), and Sandra Brown (W.WA); and many dear friends. She requested that loved ones plant a dahlia as a memorial.

