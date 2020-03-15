Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean B. DECHENNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DECHENNE, Dean B. June 18,1921 March 7, 2020 Dean B. Dechenne, long time resident of St. John, Washington, passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 98, with family members by his side. Dean was born and raised near Ewan and Lamont and remained there his whole life. In 1946, he met and married his wife of 70+ years, Billie Heiney, where they lived, farmed and raised their three children. Dean was born at the ranch and was the youngest of four children. After graduating from Ewan High School, he continued to farm with his brother, Virgil, until he joined the Army Air Force during WWII until his tour ended in 1946. Upon marrying Billie, they spent the rest of their years farming. Billie passed away in 2017. Dean and Billie raised their three children in the St. John area, and participated in their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids activities related to School, 4-H, FFA, Rodeos, Sports and other activities. They were also very active in the Eaton Grange (Ewan), the Ewan Schools, St. John Grain Growers, and the St. John Grange Supply, where Dean served on several board positions during his long farming career. He was very dedicated to giving back to the community in many different ways. Dean was not only a very accomplished and productive wheat and cattle farmer, but also very skilled in building and making a variety of woodworking and shop related projects. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Karen (Mac) Mills, Tom (Margi) Dechenne and Patti Siron; grandchildren, Holli Mills Bafus, Rod Mills, Nick Dechenne, Andrea Dechenne Bergman, Danielle Dechenne Engles, Molly Dechenne (Stephen Pellnat), Sam Dechenne (Kay Ye) and Nate (Megan) Becker along with twelve great-grandchildren. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of St. John Community Pride for their loving care of Dean during his years as a resident. Remembrances may be made to the St. John Fire Department EMT or the St. John Endicott Scholarship Foundation. There will be no public service held at this time. Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family.

