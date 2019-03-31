Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean E. BENHAM. View Sign

BENHAM, Dean E. (Age 66) Dean E. Benham passed away January 22nd, 2019 after enduring several complications following strokes. Dean was born February 17th, 1952 in Spokane, Washington to Robert and Flora (Wood) Benham. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1970. Dean was a "jack of all trades" and first started work as a gas station attendant, and then worked in grocery retail, and then on to building large freight ships in Portland. Ultimately Dean retired from Coca-Cola after serving 30 years. Dean married Kathie Dellwo in 1975 and they went on to have two children, Mariah and Bryce. Dean was a talented craftsman where he could build and manipulate wood into beautiful and functional works of art. His latest creation was a charming tree house for his family to enjoy. He had a passion for fishing and driving his quad in "God's country" through the forests surrounding his house. He enjoyed country music, especially Josh Turner, and a good meat-filled BBQ meal. Most of all he took pride in his family and his most favorite past time was being surrounded by his children and grandchildren passing along experiences, memories, love, and laughter. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by: his stepfather, Robert Smick, and stepmother, Beverly Benham. He has two brothers Steve (Karen) Benham, and Thomas Benham. His daughter, Mariah (Eric) Murray and son, Bryce (Alyssa) Benham. His three grandchildren, Dominic and Jessica Murray and Cameron Benham. "Go rest high on that mountain son, your work on earth is done. Go to Heaven a-shoutin' Love for the Father and the Son."-Vince Gill. Dean's Celebration of Life will take place Saturday June 1st at 4:30 p.m. at Maribeau Park Hotel located at 1100 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99037 in the Ponderosa Room.

