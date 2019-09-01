Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Harrison COON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COON, Dean Harrison Born in Paul, Idaho on November 24, 1925. Graduated Paul, Idaho High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He attended Fred Archer School of Photography from 1948-1950 to study commercial photography. Dean and partner opened Commercial Photographers in 1958. His partner, Lloyd Farmer, deceased in 1979. Barry Coon joined Dean at the studio after graduation from photo school in 1981, which he is still operating. Dean is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Terry Kittleson (and husband Rob), son Barry Coon (and wife Connie, children Veronika and Forrest Coon), and son Scott Coon (daughters Breanna Downs, her husband Kevin Downs, and Mikayla Coon). Memorial service is September 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Opportunity Christian Church at N. 708 Pines Rd., Opportunity, WA.

