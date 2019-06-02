Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Herbert EDWARDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARDS, Dean Herbert Passed away peacefully in Spokane on May 11, 2019 - five days after his 91st birthday. Dean was born May 6, 1928 to Richard and Grace (Woolman) Edwards, the youngest of five children. He grew up in Tekoa where he graduated in 1946. He served in the US Army from 1946-1948. In January 1949 he married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Baughman. They had three children Roger, Debbi, and Doug. Following in the family tradition, he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a mechanical foreman. Railroad work involved moving every few years. He lived in Ayer Junction (on the Snake River), Yakima, Spokane and many towns in between. He ended his 43-year railroad career in Hermiston retiring in 1990. He and Bonnie moved to Fairfield in 1993. He spent his retirement relaxing and working in the yard, but his real passion was dancing with Bonnie. She passed away in October 2004. In 2011, he moved to Holman Gardens in Spokane Valley where he enjoyed meeting many new friends and getting reacquainted with an old friend, Ruth Haas. They married in November 2012. He was preceded in death by his first wife Bonnie, his second wife Ruth, his parents, sisters Mary Zentsis, Thelma Bertholf, brothers Bill and Bob Edwards and his beloved rescue cat Nelson. He is survived by his children Capt. Roger Edwards, USN (ret) (Brenda), Edgewater, Maryland, Debbi Rupert, Spokane and Doug Edwards (Annette), Davenport; six grandchildren Shannon Dunkin (Jason) Spokane, CDR Angela Edwards, USN (Mark Davidson) Jakarta, Indonesia, Jill Rupert, Spokane, Christa Rosa (Luis), Pasadena, Maryland, Zachary Edwards, Spokane, Courtney Durrant (Evan) Spokane; four great-grandchildren, Ellie Fuller, Liam and Owen Dunkin and Vivian Rosa. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Adult Family Home and Horizon Hospice for making Dean's last few months comfortable. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horizon Hospice or any animal rescue organization. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on June 22 at Spokane Valley Baptist Church located at 1222 S. McDonald Rd. in Spokane.

